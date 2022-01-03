20220104_NAT_PERSON

Glass Animals have snagged a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist following the success of their 2020 album “Dreamland,” even though that’s a little curious for a band whose debut album came out in 2014.
When drummer Joe Seaward was struck by a truck in 2018 while riding his bike in Dublin, Dave Bayley, the quartet’s songwriter, singer and producer, spent long hours next to his friend in the hospital.
“Hospitals are weird places, and I think because of that, they make you feel very nostalgic. You’re looking for comfort in the past. So that was the kind of beginnings of the album,” Bayley said.
The album that emerged was the deeply personal “Dreamland,” rooted in Bailey’s past.
The standout single is “Heat Waves,” a hypnotic, hazy tune that honors a departed friend whose birthday brings grief each passing June. It was a slow-moving hit, reaching the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 after 42 weeks on the chart, the longest climb to the top 10 in U.S. chart history. The song has earned over 1 billion streams on Spotify.
“‘Heat Waves’ ... is a very personal love song about loss, but it connected because I think it captures a very universal sense of loss — which is at the forefront of all of our hearts at the moment, sadly,” said Amy Morgan, the band’s manager.
Later this month, Glass Animals will compete to win a Grammy against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie and Finneas.
***
Time is on Mick Jagger’s side, and so is stealthiness.
In a recent interview with the Washington Post, the Rolling Stones frontman explained how he managed to fly under the radar while out and about during his recent U.S. tour, even seemingly standing unnoticed while sipping beer at a North Carolina bar.
In a photo that he posted on Instagram in September, the English rocker can be seen enjoying a brew outside the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte.
“Basically, if you look, they’re all behind me,” Jagger, 78, said in the interview . “There’s hardly anyone there. ... It’s dark. It’s not like really grand. I’m not in a big, huge limo. I just walk the block and then just go down there.”
He knew to visit the Thirsty Beaver because locals told him it was a cool dive bar, he said.
— From wire reports