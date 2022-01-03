20220104_NAT_PERSON

Glass Animals have snagged a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist following the success of their 2020 album “Dreamland,” even though that’s a little curious for a band whose debut album came out in 2014.

When drummer Joe Seaward was struck by a truck in 2018 while riding his bike in Dublin, Dave Bayley, the quartet’s songwriter, singer and producer, spent long hours next to his friend in the hospital.

“Hospitals are weird places, and I think because of that, they make you feel very nostalgic. You’re looking for comfort in the past. So that was the kind of beginnings of the album,” Bayley said.

The album that emerged was the deeply personal “Dreamland,” rooted in Bailey’s past.

The standout single is “Heat Waves,” a hypnotic, hazy tune that honors a departed friend whose birthday brings grief each passing June. It was a slow-moving hit, reaching the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 after 42 weeks on the chart, the longest climb to the top 10 in U.S. chart history. The song has earned over 1 billion streams on Spotify.