20220122_Personalities

Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.
Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. He had a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Schwartz said previously.
Anderson used his girth and a checkered childhood in Saint Paul, Minn., as fodder for his early stand-up routines. In later years, his life as one of 11 children in a family headed by a troubled father and devoted mother was a deeper source of reflection and inspiration for Anderson, both in his screen work and in his best-selling books. He won the best supporting actor Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis, in FX’s “Baskets.”
Anderson, who received three consecutive Emmy nods for the role, played it with specific touches he credited to his mother. His latest book, 2018’s “Hey Mom,” was a tribute in letters to the lessons he learned from the late Ora Zella Anderson and how-to tips on facing life’s challenges. His other books included “Dear Dad – Letters From An Adult Child,” a collection of letters from Anderson to his late father; “Good-bye Jumbo … Hello Cruel World,” a self-help book; and “The F Word, How To Survive Your Family.”
Survivors include sisters Lisa and Shanna Anderson.
***
“Saturday Night Live” comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York’s hottest club.
The two teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday’s winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot vessel that shuttled commuters between Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August.
Italia said transforming the 2,109-ton ferry into an entertainment venue will cost millions of dollars and won’t happen anytime soon.
— The Associated Press