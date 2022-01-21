20220122_Personalities

Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.

Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. He had a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Schwartz said previously.

Anderson used his girth and a checkered childhood in Saint Paul, Minn., as fodder for his early stand-up routines. In later years, his life as one of 11 children in a family headed by a troubled father and devoted mother was a deeper source of reflection and inspiration for Anderson, both in his screen work and in his best-selling books. He won the best supporting actor Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis, in FX’s “Baskets.”