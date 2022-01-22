20220123_NAT_BRIEFS

Ex-Italian premier drops presidential bid
ROME — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday bowed out of Italy’s presidential election set for this week, claiming he had the votes to win but that the country could ill afford political divisions during the pandemic.
Berlusconi also announced that he is opposing, along with his allies in a center-right bloc, any bid for the presidency by Premier Mario Draghi, the former head of Europe’s central bank. Draghi is now leading a pandemic-unity government with wide political support.
Berlusconi, 85, who founded the center-right Forza Italia party three decades ago and served as premier three times, long has been a lightning rod for protests.
His past includes a tax fraud conviction and a slew of sex scandals linked to “bunga bunga parties,” while his business empire that includes three private TV stations raised conflict-of-interest concerns.
Pa. officials warn of missing lab monkey
DANVILLE, Pa. — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab.
State police urged people not to look for or capture the cynomolgus macaque monkey following the Friday afternoon crash on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County.
“Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately,” troopers tweeted.
Trooper Lauren Lesher said the concern was “due to it not being a domesticated animal and them being in an unknown territory. It is hard to say how they would react to a human approaching them.”
Several monkeys escaped after the collision between the pickup and a dump truck, but as of Saturday morning only one remained unaccounted for, officials said.
Stray bullet kills U.K. astrophysicist in U.S.
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say.
Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
“He was supposed to be here for three months because we’ve been long distance for a while,” Katherine Shepard, his girlfriend of three years, told WSB-TV.
Shepard, whose apartment is in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, told the television station that the couple woke up on Jan. 16 to the sound of more than 30 gunshots coming from an apartment complex directly behind Shepard’s.
A bullet traveled through Shepard’s wall, hitting Willson, she said.
Police were in the vicinity pursuing reports of gunfire when the 911 call from Shepard came in.
Sgt. Jake Kissel of the Brookhaven criminal investigations division said that once officers arrived at the scene, they gave aid until paramedics arrived.
The shooting appeared to be a “random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge” of firearms.
No arrests have been announced.
