20220123_NAT_PERSON

Days before she passed away, Betty White wanted to say “thank you for being a friend.”

A new video on her official Facebook page was posted, offering fans a final message from the late, great TV icon, who died Dec. 31, weeks before her 100th birthday.

“I just wanted to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much,” a hoarse-voiced White said smiling. She added, “Stick around.”

The message was meant to run on “The Golden Girls” star’s social media platforms to celebrate her centennial, on Jan. 17.

“She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU — her fans,” the post explained of the animal-loving showbiz legend. “She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted.”

***

Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the Final Frontier.

The official trailer out Friday for the upcoming second season of “Star Trek: Picard” revealed that the Oscar-winning actress is beaming back to the franchise for the first time since 1994.