20220129_Personalities

A 31-year-old Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.
Morgan Mank was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a town house and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.
Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.
Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn was disconnected.
***
A federal judge resentenced “Tiger King” Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency as he begins treatment for early-stage prostate cancer.
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison after he was convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.
Maldonado-Passage and Baskin were featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
Baskin told the judge she believes Maldonado-Passage, 58, poses an even more serious threat to her now that he has a larger group of supporters because of the popularity of the Netflix series.
Friday’s court proceedings came about after a federal appeals court ruled last year that the prison term he’s serving on the murder-for-hire conviction should be shortened.
— The Associated Press