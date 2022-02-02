20220203_NAT_PERSON

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem, who is one of the artists playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

***

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash on Wednesday announced plans to “remove their collective recordings from Spotify” in solidarity with their bandmate Neil Young, who took a stand against the streaming giant last month.