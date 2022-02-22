20220223_NAT_PERSON

Both Eminem and Dr. Dre experienced a Super sales boost following their performance at halftime of Super Bowl 56.

Eminem’s 2005 greatest hits compilation “Curtain Call: The Hits” and Dr. Dre’s “2001” album both jump back into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart this week, Billboard reports.

“Curtain Call” has spent 568 weeks, or nearly 11 years, on the Billboard 200, and this marks its first appearance in the Top 10 since 2006. For “2001,” it’s the album’s first time in the chart’s Top 10 since May 2000.

Eminem and Dre, along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, performed a medley of hits at halftime of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. According to NBC, 103.4 million viewers watched the show, a 7% uptick from 2021, when the Weeknd headlined the show.

***

After 13 seasons on air, “The Wendy Williams Show” is officially coming to an end as its eponymous host continues to battle Graves’ disease, a thyroid-related autoimmune condition that has forced her to take a break from television.

On Tuesday, media company Debmar-Mercury announced that the syndicated gossip program would be replaced this fall by a new talk series headlined by Sherri Shepherd.

“I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall,” Shepherd said Tuesday in a statement.

In July, Wendy Williams bid farewell to audiences at the end of Season 12, saying she would return as host in “two months and two weeks.” But her comeback was repeatedly delayed by myriad health issues, including a case of COVID-19.

Since “The Wendy Williams Show” debuted in the summer of 2008, Williams has become known for her biting commentary on pop culture. Throughout its run, the chat show and its star have been nominated for a number of Daytime Emmy Awards.