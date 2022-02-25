20220226_NAT_BRIEFS

Judge upholds J&J’s bankruptcy strategy

Johnson & Johnson won a federal judge’s permission to continue with its controversial strategy to force a settlement with people who claim the company’s baby powder gave them cancer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan refused to throw out a Chapter 11 petition filed by a unit of J&J. The bankruptcy is an effort to resolve billions of dollars in claims that tainted talc in the company’s baby powder harmed more than 40,000 people.

His ruling is poised to benefit J&J because most, if not all, of the lawsuits filed by cancer victims will remain blocked while the company tries to negotiate a settlement.

Oklahoma GOP senator announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The decision by Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator, Jim Inhofe, to step down from the seat he’s held for decades is expected to trigger a flurry of political hopefuls jumping into the race to succeed him.

Inhofe, 87, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced his decision on Friday and endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, 35, as his replacement.

But numerous high-profile Republicans in the state also are considering a possible run, including U.S. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern, which would topple even more political dominoes as GOP hopefuls vie for those seats.

“I expect the primary to be very crowded,” said Michael Crespin, a political science professor at the University of Oklahoma and the director of the school’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center.

Sailor accused in ship fire faces court martial

A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson, the Navy said Friday.

Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, 20, faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory and the vessel had to be scrapped. It would cost an estimated $4 billion to replace.

Mays set the fire because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, prosecutors said. His defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.

Mays was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

Man who threatened Manchin is convicted

A New York man has been convicted of making deadly threats to a U.S. senator and two Fox News personalities.

Military veteran Rickey Johnson, 48, of Manhattan, was convicted by a jury Thursday in Manhattan federal court of threatening a federal official and making interstate threats.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 25, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was acquitted of one count of threatening a public official.

Prosecutors said he posted videos online early last year threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Laura Ingraham.