20220226_NAT_PERSON

Mick Jagger and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson are teaming up to produce a four-part documentary series on soul legend James Brown for the A&E Network.

“James Brown: Say it Loud” is expected to premiere on the network next year. Brown, who died in 2006, would have been 90 in May 2023.

The Rolling Stones frontman described Brown as “a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning.”

Questlove, leader of the Roots, is riding high from “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” his Oscar-nominated documentary on a series of Harlem concerts described as the Black Woodstock.

Peter Afterman, David Blackman and Victoria Pearman are also listed as executive producers, with Deborah Riley Draper as director.

***

Five years after his sudden passing, the family of actor Bill Paxton has reached a settlement with an anesthesiologist medical group named in a lawsuit filed in connection with his death at age 61.

The “Twister” actor initially underwent a procedure to repair a damaged valve on Feb. 14, 2017. The following day, he received another emergency surgery to repair a damaged coronary artery, but his health continued to decline.

Paxton’s death certificate says he died from a stroke.

Following Paxton’s tragic death, the actor’s widow Louise Paxton and their children, James and Lydia Paxton, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2018. The defendants who did not settle — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, a cardiothoracic surgeon employed by the hospital — are slated to go to trial on Sept. 19.

Paxton got his start in acting in the early 1970s, appearing in smaller roles before going on to nab more notable parts in popular films like “The Terminator,” “Weird Science” and “Aliens” in the 1980s. He also went on to appear in “Tombstone” and “Titanic.”