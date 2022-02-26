20220227_NAT_PERSON

Amanda Bynes filed documents last week with the Ventura County Superior Court seeking to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2013.

After filing a capacity declaration on Tuesday, the 35-year-old actor put in a petition on Wednesday to terminate the conservatorship of her person and her estate, the Los Angeles Times confirmed.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” said Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, in a statement to People on Friday.

Bynes, who rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sketch show “All That,” went under conservatorship late in fall 2013 while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks, Calif., home in July.

Prior to that, Bynes had engaged in a range of erratic behavior — including hit-and-run and DUI incidents — before she was finally diagnosed with mental illness. Her parents said in mid-2013 that she was paranoid, using drugs and had spent $1.2 million in only a few months. She has since gotten sober.

In 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and, in early 2020, she got engaged to Paul Michael. A hearing in the conservatorship case is set for March 22.

***

Chris Licht, a veteran TV news executive and current showrunner for CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is expected to be named president of CNN, filling the role of its ousted leader, Jeff Zucker.

His appointment is expected to be announced this week before the scheduled close of Discovery’s merger with CNN parent WarnerMedia.

It comes during a period of upheaval at CNN, which was shaken by the exit of Zucker, who was forced to resign last month after failing to report a romantic relationship with Allison Gollust, his longtime aide and the network’s head of communications and marketing. Gollust also resigned from the network.