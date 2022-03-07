20220308_NAT_PERSON

One of the planet’s biggest celebrities will play a woman desperately craving fame when Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut next month in the musical “Chicago.”

Anderson will play Roxie Hart from April 12-June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre, a union of one of the most recognizable sex icons of the past few decades with a show that skewers fame.

“I am letting go,” Anderson told The Associated Press in a statement on Monday. “ For ‘Chicago,’ I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.”

Set in the 1920s, the musical is a scathing satire of how show business and the media make celebrities out of criminals. It has Bob Fosse-inspired choreography, skimpy outfits and killer songs such as “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango.”

“Chicago” tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to leave her. To avoid conviction, Roxie hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to help her dupe the public, media and her rival cellmate.

The poet, activist and educator Sonia Sanchez is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, a lifetime achievement honor started in 1960 and previously given to Robert Frost, Toni Morrison and Stephen Sondheim among others.

“I had tears in my eyes as I learned about this award,” Sanchez, 87, said in a statement released Sunday by MacDowell. “When I consider my dear friend, Sister Toni (Morrison), and so many others who have been given this award, I feel so welcomed to be part of that group.”

MacDowell is an artist residency founded in 1907, with fellows over the past century including James Baldwin, Leonard Bernstein and Louise Erdrich.

Sanchez was a prominent figure in the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and 1970s, and is known for such poetry collections as “Homegirls and Handgrenades” and “Shake Loose My Skin.”