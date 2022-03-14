20220315_NAT_BRIEFS

PAC accuses Trump of campaign law violation

As former President Donald Trump continues to tease a future White House bid, a pro-Democratic super PAC has accused him of violating federal campaign laws by raising and spending money for a run without officially filing his candidacy.

In its complaint filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission, American Bridge accused Trump of “illegally using his multicandidate leadership PAC to raise and spend funds in excess of Commission limits for the purpose of advancing a 2024 presidential campaign.”

Alleging that Trump has already privately decided to mount a 2024 campaign, American Bridge says he was then obligated to file a candidacy intent statement within 15 days of receiving contributions or making any expenditure over $5,000.

Confederate statue in Md. to be relocated

EASTON, Md. — A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland was removed Monday.

The “Talbot Boys Statue” was removed first and workers then loaded the stone base onto a flatbed truck by crane as small crowd watched.

The statue that stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for a century was thought to be the last Confederate monument still standing on public property in Maryland other than cemeteries and battlefields. The 13-foot tall copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, the Move the Monument Coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate the statue to Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, according to Ridgely Ochs, a member of the coalition’s leadership team. The historic battlefield is in the care of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

Many memorials to the Confederacy, long seen as white supremacy symbols, were taken down in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Minneapolis restricts no-knock warrants

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday announced a new policy for search warrants following the police shooting of a Black man in a downtown apartment, with officers required to knock and wait a certain length of time before entering a residence.

Police would have to wait 20 seconds before entering a residence while serving a daytime warrant, and 30 seconds for nighttime searches. No-knock warrants would be banned except in the most extreme circumstances, such as a hostage situation.

The city’s warrant policy came under scrutiny after a SWAT team shot and killed Amir Locke, 22, in early February. Body camera video showed an officer using a key to unlock the door of a downtown apartment and enter without knocking, followed by at least four officers shortly before 7 a.m.

The video recorded police shouting “Police, search warrant!” and showed an officer kicking a sectional sofa. Locke, who was wrapped in a comforter on the sofa, is seen beginning to move, holding a pistol, and three shots are heard.