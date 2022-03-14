20220315_NAT_PERSON

Dolly Parton announced she is pulling out of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The music icon who has been elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame explained her decision in a statement posted on her social media pages Monday, noting she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote.

Other artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers. Parton was named on the Rock Hall short list last month, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.

The Cleveland-based institution had announced 17 artists being considered for induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck. The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

***

Pete Davidson is heading to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture Blue Origin, the company announced Monday.

The launch is scheduled for March 23, and Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight.

William Shatner was on a flight in October, blasting off from West Texas and reaching a height of roughly 66 miles above Earth on the 10-minute jaunt. Former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan flew on Blue Origin’s second passenger flight in December.

Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semiautobiographical film “The King of Staten Island,” which was released in 2020.