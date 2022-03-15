20220316_NAT_PERSON

Jack White is making a plea to the three major record labels to build their own vinyl pressing plants.

In a video released Monday, the Detroit rocker asked them to help shoulder the burden on the vinyl industry. White opened his own pressing plant at the Cass Corridor site of his Third Man Records in 2017.

“Vinyl records have exploded in the last decade, and their demand is incredibly high,” said White.

Sales of new vinyl records in 2021 doubled over 2020, to more than 42 million units, outpacing sales of CDs for the year. Adele’s latest album, “30,” has alone sold more than 300,000 copies on vinyl.

White — whose Detroit pressing plant beefed up its staff in recent months and is planning to add another shift to increase productivity — said it’s not just about him or his company, it’s about the industry in general.

White is releasing two new albums this year: “Fear of the Dawn” will be released April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” is due on July 22. His 2022 tour kicks off April 8 in Detroit.

***

Fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV’s star’s death.

Had he been with people at the time, they would have noticed “confusion, balance, and/or slurred speech,” the report states.

The 65-year-old entertainer was found by a hotel security officer on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 after he had failed to check out of the hotel and his family asked for a well-being check.

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.