20220317_NAT_BRIEFS

Iran frees British citizens after debt paid

LONDON — Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years — a charity worker and a retired civil engineer — were on their way home Wednesday after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, and Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, landed in Oman following a two-hour flight from Tehran, and were expected to arrive in Britain late Wednesday.

The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal.

Ala. man to keep anti-Biden license plate

ONEONTA, Ala. — The state of Alabama decided to let a gun store owner keep a personalized license plate that represents an obscene slur against President Joe Biden, and apologized for trying to take it away.

Nathan Kirk, whose plate includes the acronym “LGBF JB” — a reference to a political chant followed by a vulgar insult of Biden — said he received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating he can continue using the plate on his pickup truck, news outlets reported.

While the plate includes the initials of an obscene phrase commonly used by supporters of former President Donald Trump to deride Biden, the Oneonta man denied that the message represents a profane word and told al.com it’s just “a goofy tag.”

Kirk said the letters on the plate stand for “Let’s go Brandon,” a anti-Biden phrase used by some opponents of the president, and “forget Joe Biden.” The state can’t prove otherwise, he said.

Kirk applied for the plate in the fall and received it, but the state then sent a letter in February saying registration wouldn’t be renewed because of its meaning.

“The department does not allow the ‘F-word,’ or any acronym for such, on a personalized license plate. That is the department’s only issue with this plate,” said spokesman Frank Miles.

The reversal came after the tag became a topic on social media and right-wing media outlets. Following the national attention,

Mayor voted out after Fla. condo collapse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The small-town mayor who became a fixture on national TV last summer after 98 people died in a South Florida beachfront condominium collapse has been voted out of office after a campaign marked by accusations of grandstanding.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett came in third in Tuesday’s election, according to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger, who stayed out of the bickering, won with 499 votes. Vice Mayor Tina Paul got 476 votes and Burkett received 466.

Burkett became the face of the 6,000-resident town after the abrupt June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South. The once little-known enclave just north of Miami Beach is a mix of older homes and condos like the collapsed tower, built decades ago for the middle-class, and recently erected luxury condos drawing the wealthy. That includes former first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who live about a block north of the collapsed condo.