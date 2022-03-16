20220317_NAT_PERSON

Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves.

His filing seeking arbitration on Wednesday exposed more ugliness at the network, where Cuomo, CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his top deputy, Allison Gollust, have all been ousted in the past three months.

Zucker fired Cuomo, host of the network’s most popular prime time show, in December after a New York Attorney General’s report publicly revealed new details about how he helped his brother strategize to fight sexual harassment allegations.

Networks standards were “a moving target,” modified as Zucker and Gollust saw fit, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” host said in the complaint.

Zucker resigned under pressure earlier this year after it was revealed he violated corporate practices by not disclosing his romance with Gollust. She was forced out shortly thereafter.

***

Tom Cruise’s repeatedly delayed “Top Gun” sequel is expected to screen at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The blockbuster’s movie star’s return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick” will reportedly screen for the first time at the invitation-only event held in the south of France.

According to Variety, the Joseph Kosinski-helmed film — originally set to open July 12, 2019 — will be part of the 75th anniversary installment, which runs from May 17-28.

The Paramount Pictures movie is finally expected to open in U.S. theaters on May 27.

“Top Gun” veteran Val Kilmer, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm and a cadre of younger fliers, including “Insecure” heartthrob Jay Ellis and Miles Teller, are aboard the follow-up to 1986′s blockbuster “Top Gun.”