20220322_NAT_BRIEFS

Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — City of Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency on Monday and an upcoming curfew, bidding to curb violent incidents at spring break that saw five people wounded in two separate shootings.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Alina Hudak announced the emergency order at an afternoon news conference. It includes a curfew for the South Beach area that starts early Thursday after midnight and runs through the weekend.

Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for spring break, and this is the second year in a row that officials for the South Florida city have declared a state of emergency in this famed partying spot.

The mayor said about 100 guns have been seized over the past four weeks, and several police officers have been injured while controlling the crowds.

Gelber noted that the five people were shot over the weekend despite 371 police officers being deployed.

Three people were wounded early Sunday on a street crowded with spring breakers in the city’s South Beach neighborhood, police said.

Apple services experience outage

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple services including Maps and iMessage went down for some people Monday, prompting spotty outages and confusion.

The company appeared to be experiencing issues with its cloud-based services, which power many features on Apple’s hardware. Apple’s own status page showed problems with its Music, Podcasts and iCloud Calendar services, among others.

The iPhone maker powers millions’ of people’s daily work and personal lives.

Bloomberg reported the outages also briefly affected Apple’s internal services, preventing some corporate workers from accessing systems and retail workers from completing tasks.

Apple users can check the status of services by visiting the company’s status page.

The outages appeared to be resolving midday Monday, according to DownDetector, which tracks users’ reports of problems online.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ex-wife accuses Mo. lawmaker of abuse

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bipartisan group of elected officials and campaign rivals on Monday urged Missouri’s former Gov. Eric Greitens to end his bid for U.S. Senate following claims that he physically abused his ex-wife and children.

“Real men never abuse women and children. Period, end of story,” said GOP U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a rival Senate candidate, in a recorded statement posted on Twitter. “It’s time for Eric to get out of the Senate race and to get professional help.”

Greitens’ ex-wife, Sheena, made the allegations in an affidavit filed Monday in a custody case over their two children. She described his behavior as increasingly erratic after he was accused in January 2018 of having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in St. Louis and taking a compromising photo of her to keep her from talking about it. He resigned in June 2018 amid numerous scandals.