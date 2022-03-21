20220322_NAT_PERSON

With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she wanted to play on film.

Witherspoon grew up in Nashville and won an Oscar for playing country great June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line.”

Parton has mostly acted in television in recent years, including a guest appearance on “Grace & Frankie,” but in the 1980s and 1990s starred in such feature films as ”9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Straight Talk.”

***

Daytime talk show host Maury Povich is retiring, with the last original episodes of “Maury” set for broadcast in September after 31 years on the air.

His show hit upon a successful formula many years ago and has stuck with it: using tests to reveal, on the air, the father of babies where paternity is in question or lie detectors to see if a spouse is cheating or not.

Povich, 83, was a television journalist before going into the talk show world and

began “The Maury Povich Show” for Paramount in 1991. It switched to NBC Universal in 1998, shortening the show’s name.