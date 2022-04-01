20220402_NAT_BRIEFS

Mobster who killed 3 escapes custody in Fla.

A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and “was placed on escape status” on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

He pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

Chicago man, 18, faces mall murder charges

An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Friday with murder, police said.

Jose Matias, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Rosemont police Sgt. Joe Balogh said.

Police said the shooting occurred near the mall’s food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. After the shooting, the suspected gunman fled in a car with other people, police said.

GoFundMe scammer gets 27-month lockup

A New Jersey man who conspired with his then-girlfriend to cook up a feel-good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations online was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than two years in prison.

Mark D’Amico will also have to serve three years probation once he completes his 27-month term. He also must pay restitution and undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling.

Before being sentenced, D’Amico told U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man, devoted to his family.

He had pleaded guilty before Hillman in Camden in November to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. An indictment unsealed in January 2020 charged D’Amico with a total of 16 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

He had already pleaded guilty to charges in state court last year. His former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges.

Bobbitt was sentenced to five years’ probation on state charges in 2019. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges this year.

The trio made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia, according to prosecutors. D’Amico and McClure solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt, and conducted newspaper and television interviews.

Investigators said D’Amico was the plot’s ringleader.