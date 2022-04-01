20220402_NAT_PERSON

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is on track to join cable news channel MSNBC as a host in May, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Psaki, 43, will have a regular program on the cable network and a presence on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, according to one person briefed on the matter who was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity.

A representative for MSNBC declined to comment on Psaki‘s pending deal with the network, which was first reported by Axios.

Psaki is expected to sign a contract once she officially leaves her government role, said one of the people with knowledge of the talks.

Psaki has become a fixture on cable news through her daily briefings, occasionally creating viral moments when she sparred with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and others. Her unflinching steadiness at the lectern has made her the most effective communicator for President Joe Biden’s administration.

Psaki, who previously served as an on-air contributor to CNN, will create a splash for MSNBC just before it loses the daily services of its biggest prime-time star, Rachel Maddow, who is expected to step back from her program this summer. But Psaki will not be filling Maddow’s 9 p.m. Eastern time slot, the people familiar with the plan said.

***

Naomi and Wynonna Judd, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades.

The mother-and-daughter duo will perform their hit “Love Will Build a Bridge” on the awards show on April 11, airing on CBS and Paramount+, during an outdoor shoot in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn.

It’s a fitting backdrop for the five-time Grammy winners, who will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May.