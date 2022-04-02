20220403_NAT_PERSON

Good afternoon, good evening and good night to acting.

When Jim Carrey was told that Dolly Parton would love him to play her former business partner Porter Wagoner, the Golden Globe winner announced his “fairly serious” plans to retire.

“I’m retiring but...,” the funnyman, 60, told “Access Hollywood” while doing press for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″Wednesday. “I’m being fairly serious... I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

The remarks come days after Carrey slammed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at last weekend’s Academy Awards after the comic joked about the shorter haircut sported by Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from hair loss-causing alopecia. Carrey also trashed the entertainment industry as a whole for the standing ovation given to Smith as he later accepted the Oscar for best actor.

“I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse,” Carrey told “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King. “It really felt like, ‘Oh this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.’”

Carrey did not firmly shut the door on the possibility of playing Wagoner.

***

Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said White’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I love you so much,” John said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”