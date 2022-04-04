20220405_NAT_BRIEFS

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet resigns amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s largest opposition party rejected an invitation from the president on Monday to form a unity government, as protests continued over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership.

All 26 Cabinet ministers handed in their resignations Sunday night after thousands of people defied a countrywide state of emergency and curfew and joined street protests denouncing the government.

A Monday statement from the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who assumed emergency powers by decree at midnight Friday, said he “invites all political parties represented in the Parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis.”

The largest opposition political party, the United People’s Force, or SJB, immediately rejected the unity government proposal.

Its rejection of the president’s request is likely to result in continued protests.

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continued to hold onto power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.

Two other brothers, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, were among those who resigned, along with the prime minister’s son, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

Obama to join ACA event at White House

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday for his first public event there since he left office in 2017.

A White House official said Sunday that Obama will be joining President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans.”

The event is part of Biden’s effort to turn his focus to pocketbook issues that directly affect American households. While job growth has been steady since he took office, inflation is at its worst level in a generation.

Obama’s visit to the White House was first reported by NBC News.

McDonald’s harassment claim settled for $1.5M

Former McDonald’s workers who alleged rampant sexual harassment at their Michigan restaurant have reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the restaurant’s former owner.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project, which helped represent the employees, announced the settlement deal Monday. It must still be approved by a federal judge.

Former McDonald’s worker Jenna Ries sued the Michigan-based franchisee, which operated under the names MLMLM Corp. and Maaks Inc., and Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp. in 2019.

Ries, who worked at a Mason, Mich., McDonald’s, alleged that a general manager ignored her male co-worker’s repeated harassment of her and other female workers, including groping, physical assault and verbal epithets.

The lawsuit came amid a reckoning for McDonald’s over sexual harassment in its stores and corporate offices.