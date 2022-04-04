20220405_NAT_PERSON

As the fallout continues from the Oscars slap heard ’round the world, several of Will Smith’s upcoming projects have been sidelined as Hollywood waits to see how long the scandal lasts.

Among the films is “Fast and Loose,” a Netflix movie in which the 53-year-old actor was set to star as a crime boss who loses his memory and has to put his life back together, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The movie, which previously lost its director to Ryan Gosling’s “Fall Guy,” has reportedly been shelved for now.

“Bad Guys 4,” which was in preproduction, has been put on pause as well, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Apple has not commented on the status of “Emancipation,” which was put on the 2022 release schedule but hasn’t been given a date.

***

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, rapper Young Dolph and Mexican singer Vicente Fernández were among the fallen artists honored during the Grammys’ in memoriam segment Sunday.

One notable omission was Drakeo the Ruler, the L.A. rapper who was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in December. His absence drew the ire of some on Twitter who had hoped to see him honored alongside his peers.

“Drakeo didn’t make the Grammys memoriam tribute, another reminder why they’re worthless,” tweeted music journalist Jeff Weiss. “Drakeo was genius rapper, and they glossed over it,” tweeted writer Jayson Buford.

***

Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson of reggae trio Mighty Diamonds has died just two days after the shooting death of lead singer Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, according to associates.

Simpson died at the Chest Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday after suffering a major stroke in 2015. Shaw was one of two people killed in a drive-by shooting in Kingston on March 30 that police said could be related to a gang feud involving his son.