20220409_NAT_BRIEFS

7 charged in Texas prison inmate deaths

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.

The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian.

The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are members of the violent MS-13 gang and attacked rival gang members of the Mexican Mafia and its affiliate, the Sureños.

Each of the seven could face the death penalty if convicted on the murder charges, the indictment states.

Condemned S.C. man to pick his own death

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday issued an execution notice for Richard Moore that set his execution date for four weeks from April 7.

If Moore, 57, is executed in a month on April 29, he will be the first person executed by the state of South Carolina since 2011.

How he would die is still uncertain. By state law, Moore must choose his method of execution 14 days before his execution date.

The state no longer has the drugs needed to kill people with lethal injection, which was the primary execution method when Moore was sentenced to death after he was convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation in 2001 in Spartanburg County.

But the constitution of South Carolina states that punishments that are cruel, corporal or unusual cannot be inflicted. Legal challenges that question the constitutionality of both the chair and the squad are currently pending. The electric chair, in use in South Carolina since 1912, has been declared unconstitutional by other states. To date, Utah is the only state in the U.S. that has executed someone with a firing squad.

The death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Forty-three people have been executed in South Carolina since then.

2 Ala. men charged after town ‘takeover’

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.

More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.

Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.

Now, “takeover” events planned for later this month in the Destin area are circulating on social media, WJHG-TV reported. At a recent news conference, sheriff’s officials in Walton and Okaloosa counties said they won’t tolerate lawlessness during upcoming weekends in the Panhandle.