20220409_NAT_PERSON

Joe Davis is no stranger to succeeding legendary baseball voices.

In 2017, he took over from Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully on Los Angeles Dodgers telecasts. He’s since emerged as one of the top broadcasters in the game. Davis, 34, will be tasked with succeeding another major name. On Friday, he was named Fox Sports’ lead baseball play-by-play announcer.

Davis takes over for Joe Buck, who left Fox for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Buck was Fox’s lead baseball announcer since the network started televising games in 1996, calling 24 World Series and 22 All-Star Games.

Davis’ debut as Fox’s top voice will be May 28. He is already used to working with analysts John Smoltz and reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal after doing some games with them last season after Buck cut back on regular-season games. Davis also called the final game of the 2020 National League Championship Series with Smoltz.

***

German tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker, 54, on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Becker was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker. He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $895,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was acquitted on 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over his many awards, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.