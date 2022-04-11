20220412_NAT_PERSON ++

Superstar singer Britney Spears announced a new pregnancy Monday on Instagram.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she wrote, along with the shoulder shrugging emoji. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly’”

Still, she writes, she decided to get a pregnancy test.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby (baby emoji)… If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.”

The singer said she would be going out less in order to avoid paparazzi trying to get a “money shot” of her baby bump.

She continued to lament that she was depressed the last time she was pregnant and did not receive adequate support. v

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday ,” she wrote, adding that she planned to do yoga everyday to keep her body and mind sharp.

“Spreading lots of joy and love,” she wrote, concluding the post.

The announcement comes months after the performer’s controversial conservatorship ended.

During her hearings, Spears told the court that her conservators had denied her request to have her IUD removed so she could have a third child.

***

The longtime wife of Billy Ray Cyrus — and mother of pop stars Miley and Noah Cyrus — filed for divorce last week, according to a new report.

Tish Cyrus cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing in Tennessee, saying she and Billy Ray have lived apart for more than two years, TMZ reported.

Billy Ray, a country music star known for the hit songs “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Old Town Road,” married Tish in 1993. They have five children together.