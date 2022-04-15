20220416_NAT_PERSON

Cardi B and Offset are riding the happy wave.

More than seven months after he was born, the hip-hop power couple has revealed the name of their second child to their nearly 147 million combined followers and have shared the first public photos showing his full face. The proud mom previously had only released a photo showing one of the baby’s eyes.

Offset, 30, took the opportunity to reveal, in all caps, the name of their 7-month-old: Wave Set Cephus.

Proud mom Cardi B, 29, opted for a more visual message, using three emojis to officially welcome their little one : a dinosaur, a crashing wave and a teddy bear.

On Twitter, the “WAP” artist wrote,

“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! ,” she wrote.

Wave, born Sept. 4, 2021, is the couple’s second child. His big sister, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in 2018.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, later shared on Instagram a series of photos of the family from a cover shoot for Essence.

The photos, taken for the cover of the May/June 2022 issue of the magazine, feature the couple with Wave and Kulture, as well as Offset’s other children from previous relationships.

***

Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She was 93.

Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, said Amanda Hendon, longtime representative and friend.

Sheridan’s “Seinfeld” role as Helen was her best known but followed decades of work on stage and screen. In the 1970s, Sheridan appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals.

She also played the pesky neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on “ALF” from 1986 to 1990. She was on “Seinfeld” for the show’s 1990 to 1998 run, playing opposite Barney Martin as her husband, Morty.

Born Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, the New York native was married to jazz musician William Dale Wales, who died in 2003. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, according to Hendon.