20220420_NAT_PERSON

Oops! Britney Spears, newly able to drive alone again, was pulled over by California Highway Patrol last month and ticketed for driving at an “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,” according to court records obtained Tuesday by NBC News.

Details about the “...Baby One More Time” singer’s driving, speed or condition during the March 10 trip were not laid out in the documents.

As part of her nearly 13-year oppressive conservatorship, which was terminated late last year, the pop star shared in a since-deleted social media post that she was not permitted to drive solo, according to the outlet. She testified last summer that boyfriend-turned-fiance Sam Asghari was also not allowed to drive Spears, according to NBC.

Spears, who last week announced that she’s pregnant with her third child, is scheduled to appear in court for the ticket in early May.

***

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get together a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, said a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman was treated for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said. Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It’s unclear how Miller’s arrest affects an arraignment scheduled for later Tuesday for the actor’s arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was reportedly aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow.”