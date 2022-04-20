20220421_NAT_BRIEFS

Court halts execution by firing squad in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution.

The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.

The court said in issuing the temporary stay that it would release a more detailed order later.

Attorneys for the 57-year-old inmate had sought a stay, citing pending litigation in another court challenging the constitutionality of South Carolina’s execution methods, which also include the electric chair.

Moore’s lawyers also wanted time to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether Moore’s sentence was proportionate to his crime.

It has been more than a decade since the last firing squad execution in the U.S. The state of Utah carried out all three such executions in the nation since 1976, according to the Washington-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center. The most recent was in 2010, when Ronnie Lee Gardner faced a five-person squad.

South Carolina’s last execution was in 2011. State officials have attributed the decadelong hiatus to an inability to secure lethal injection drugs after the state’s last batch expired in 2013.

Ohio doctor found not guilty in patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths at a Columbus-area hospital was acquitted of 14 counts of murder Wednesday.

Dr. William Husel, 46, was accused of ordering the drugs for patients in the Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases that involved at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel’s attorneys argued he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors before the start of deliberations that they could also consider lesser charges of attempted murder. The jury deliberated for six days.

Trump ends interview after election challenge

Former president Donald Trump walked out on an interview with Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster challenged him about his false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a contentious exchange, Morgan told Trump that he had not produced “hard evidence” of voter fraud, prompting the former president to lash out, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t think you’re real,” Trump said. In remarks to the production crew, he called Morgan “very dishonest.”

Trump also called Morgan a “fool” and described himself as a “very honest man.”

According to the New York Post and a brief video clip, Morgan told Trump that “it was a free and fair election. You lost.”

The interview is set to air Monday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”