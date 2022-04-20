20220421_NAT_PERSON

Rapper A$AP Rocky was taken into custody Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said.

The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Mayers, 33, was wanted in connected with a Nov. 6, 2021 shooting after an argument escalated, authorities said. Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

Mayers had been photographed days earlier in Barbados with Rihanna. The high-profile celebrity couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child together. They haven’t revealed the due date.

***

There was much more drama that occurred during the 94th Annual Academy Awards besides the slap heard around the world.

Liza Minnelli’s surprise appearance with Lady Gaga toward the end of the live telecast was supposed to be a celebratory return of the living legend, but Minnelli’s close friend and musical collaborator Michael Feinstein, who said he accompanied her to the Oscars, said she was “sabotaged.”

“Literally five minutes before she went on, when she sat in the director’s chair [backstage] there, and because [everyone], I guess they were all shaken up because of everything that had happened earlier, the stage manager said, ‘Well, she has to be in a wheelchair,’ and Liza pleaded. She said, ‘No, I will not be seen in a wheelchair in front of everybody. I will not do this. I refuse to do this.’”

Onstage, Minnelli appeared to have trouble reading the teleprompter. Lady Gaga told her she had her back, and helped her finish her line.

Feinstein described his close friend as “so shaken that she was discombobulated. She was nervous.”