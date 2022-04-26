20220427_NAT_BRIEFS

Lawmaker cited for loaded gun at airport

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited Tuesday for having a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said, the second time he has violated rules that prohibit traveling with firearms in carry-on bags.

Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, then released, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident occurred about 9 a.m., when a TSA officer spotted the gun in a bag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and that Cawthorn was cooperative with officers.

A police report indicates officers recovered a Staccato C2, firearm magazine and 9mm rounds of ammunition. The gun was loaded, according to two people with knowledge of the incident.

Cawthorn’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The incident is the second time in recent months Cawthorn was found with a gun at an airport checkpoint. A gun was taken by Asheville Regional Airport police after it was found in a bag at a security checkpoint in February 2021, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

TSA rules prohibit passengers from carrying firearms unless they are secured in a hard and locked case and placed in checked baggage. Individuals must also inform the airline that they are traveling with a firearm.

Panel: Okla. candidate can’t be ‘The Patriot’

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can’t use that nickname, the Oklahoma Election Board has ruled.

The board decided Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can’t refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot.

Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it’s a name the candidate is generally known by or who does business using the nickname. Roberts’ opponent, Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, said there’s no evidence Roberts is known as “The Patriot.”

She pointed out in her petition to the board that Roberts has appeared on the ballot in seven successive elections as Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts.

Sheriff urges residents to shoot intruders

PACE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to “learn to shoot a lot better” and “save the taxpayers money.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Pace, which is near Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle.

Multiple residents called 911 last Wednesday to report the break-ins,Johnson said.

“We don’t know which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson said. “If someone is breaking into your house you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We’d prefer that you do actually.”