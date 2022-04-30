20220501_MET_A1INDEX

A Metro & State
An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending.
JMU announces Lauren Bernett, a standout in its softball program, has died:
The Virginia House Democratic Caucus voted via secret ballot on Wednesday to remove former Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn as the part…
The "starter home" is rapidly vanishing from the Richmond area housing market.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is no longer part of a project for “reimagining” Monument Avenue following the removal of Confederate statues…
A large contingent of Hanover County Sheriff's deputies were near the Atlee Recreation Association building in Mechanicsville early Friday evening after authorities received a report that human remains were possibly found, police said.
VCU officials recommend a 3% tuition increase, which will leave VCU in a budget deficit.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t lose any veto battles in the General Assembly, but his first-year record was mixed, with numerous defeats on bills …
The Democratic delegate who earlier this year said Gov. Glenn Youngkin was using Black bodies as campaign props now hopes to unseat his own pa…
Emotions ran high as George Huguely V took the stand in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, coming face to face with the mother of his vi…
