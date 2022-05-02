20220503_NAT_PERSON

A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them.

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

The four Kardashian defendants attended nearly the entire nine-day trial, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour.” Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after a judge threw out the part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations. All four testified during the trial.

***

The late Naomi Judd was inducted Sunday into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside her daughter and music partner, Wynonna Judd, a day after the matriarch’s death at age 76. Through tears, Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, accepted the honor on behalf of their mother.

“My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her,” Ashley Judd told the audience. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today.”

During her turn to speak, Wynonna joked that she didn’t prepare any remarks because she knew her mother “would probably talk the most.”

“I’m gonna make this fast because my heart’s broken. I feel so blessed, and it’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed,” she said.