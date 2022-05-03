20220504_NAT_PERSON

Right before Amber Heard’s team began presenting its case Tuesday, a Virginia judge denied a request made by her attorneys to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her.

On Tuesday, an attorney for Heard made a motion for summary judgment and asked Judge Penney Azcarate to strike the evidence presented by Depp’s team.

Azcarate promptly rejected the motion, stating “ a jury could weigh” that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 op-ed about sexual violence based on the evidence provided so far — and therefore the defense should proceed with its counterargument.

“Mr. Depp can’t meet his burden of proof on this,” Rottenborn said. “Mr. Depp hasn’t introduced any evidence — and there can’t be a reasonable inference drawn that would permit a jury to find that he’s proven ... Ms. Heard wrote the words with actual malice.”

During the defamation trial unfolding in Fairfax, Va., Depp’s team called its two final witnesses to the stand on Tuesday.

***

An actor who appeared in the 1990s prime time soap opera “Melrose Place” has lost a bid to have her sentence in a 2010 fatal auto crash reduced.

An appeals court in New Jersey rejected Amy Locane’s arguments in a ruling published Tuesday.

Locane was convicted on vehicular manslaughter and a state expert testified Locane’s blood alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

She has been sentenced four separate times after appeals courts ruled the first two sentences were too lenient and a third didn’t properly follow guidelines it had set in an earlier ruling.

Locane received credit for time served when she was sentenced in 2020 and is eligible for parole in December 2024, according to the state Department of Corrections website.