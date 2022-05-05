20220506_NAT_BRIEFS

White House’s media dinner COVID outbreak

The Washington news media’s big annual dinner last Saturday appears to be connected to an outbreak of positive coronavirus tests, validating concerns that guests at the event attended by President Joe Biden might spread the virus.

Among those testing positive: ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News president Kim Godwin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The State Department said Blinken, who is vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms and quarantining at home.

Karl sat next to reality-show starlet Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, during the dinner. He also shook hands with Biden, who limited his time in the subterranean ballroom to about an hour. Karl declined comment.

The nation’s top infectious-disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, was originally planning to attend the dinner but opted against it several days earlier, citing concerns about his personal health risk for catching the virus.

VA spent millions on unused smartphones

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wasted nearly $2 million when most of the smartphones bought during the pandemic for homeless veterans went unused, according to an inspector general’s report.

The report, released Wednesday, found that the Veterans Health Administration spent nearly $7 million to purchase 10,000 phones with unlimited prepaid calling plans but that 85% of the phones gathered dust. As a result, it lost $1.8 million in wasted data plan costs. The inspector general also found that $571,000 was wasted on data plans due to poor oversight of its purchase of nearly 81,000 iPads.

The smartphones and iPads were purchased as part of the efforts to increase homeless veterans’ access to telehealth, a program that saw video visits increase from about 2,500 in February 2020 to 38,000 in September 2020. The veterans were enrolled in a Department of Housing and Urban Development VA Supportive housing program.

In the case of the iPads, government program officials purchased 80,930 with prepaid data plans for around $63 million. But these iPads remained in storage on average for 17 days, the inspector general found, which ended up costing the VA more than $571,000 in wasted data plans.

Fox kills 25 flamingos, 1 duck at National Zoo

Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery this week when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed.

Staffers briefly spotted the fox in the outdoor area, but the animal escaped.

The Zoo’s Bird House is currently closed to the public for long-term renovations, and the flock mainly lives in a 9,750-square-foot yard with a barn and a heated pool.