20220506_NAT_PERSON

Madonna wants more than a little prayer — she wants to discuss “some important issues” with Pope Francis.

On Thursday, the queen of pop tweeted the vicar of Christ asking him if he would be willing to meet up with her for a chat, even though her last confession was a little while ago.

“Hello @Pontifex Francis,” Madonna began laying out her case. “I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!”

Madonna, whose 40-year-career is equally known for both chart-topping hits and clashes with the Catholic Church, acknowledged that “it’s been a few decades since my last confession,” but she still wanted to try.

“Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?” the “Like a Prayer” singer and “Sex” book author wrote.

Even though Madonna didn’t clearly specify what those matters were, she gave a hint. “I’ve been excommunicated 3 times,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seem fair.”

A few years ago the 63-year-old mother of six, who was baptized and raised Catholic, told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden that she had been “excommunicated, like, three times.”

Francis has yet to respond to Madonna’s request.

***

No charges will be filed in a shooting at the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, police said Thursday.

Troutman police said on social media that the investigation into the April 13 shooting has been completed, news outlets reported.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened on the evening of April 13, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press. But Watson wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

The shooting was the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk.