20220507_NAT_BRIEFS

Mich. police shoot shopper in parking lot

Police responding to a call about a shopper with a gun chased a man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, according to video released.

“You just shot me for no reason,” DeAnthony VanAtten, 20, told officers as he lay on the ground handcuffed outside a Meijer store in East Lansing on April 25.

Burnette VanAtten said her son was shot for “shopping while Black.”

“He was running in fear for his life,” Burnette VanAtten told the Lansing State Journal.

The incident began after a 911 dispatcher said someone had called with a weapons complaint at Meijer.

“He’s not threatening anybody with it,” the dispatcher said.

Officers were inside the store looking for VanAtten. Minutes later, an officer confronted him and ordered him to show his hands as the man was leaving a lobby with a bag. A foot chase began through rows of parked cars.

“He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” an officer yelled, before VanAtten was shot.

A gun was found elsewhere in the parking lot under a vehicle.

VanAtten was treated at a hospital and taken to jail for a probation violation unrelated to the incident. He’s no longer in custody, police said.

Meijer discourages people from openly carrying guns but doesn’t ban them.

Pelosi sets minimum yearly salary for staff

Addressing concerns about the working conditions for some Capitol Hill aides, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday a $45,000 minimum annual salary for House staff and teed up for a vote next week a resolution that would pave the way for aides to join a union.

While jobs on Capitol Hill are highly coveted and can lead to big salaries down the road, the work often involves grueling hours and low pay in a region where steep housing costs can leave little money for other necessities.

The moves from Pelosi come at a time when the Biden White House is seeking to enact policies designed to strengthen labor unions.

Republican lawmakers are generally opposed, calling unions impractical for congressional offices that have unpredictable scheduling changes and unavoidable turnover due to elections.

Deputy on Fla. beach drives over sunbather

Authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy on patrol drove over a 23-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon while she was sunbathing on a popular beach in western Florida, police said.

The victim, identified as Robin Diffenderfer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Bystander Anna DePellegrin told the Tampa Bay Times the deputy was driving close to the water in an especially crowded area.

“It was right in the middle of the beach, where we feel it was obviously very unsafe,” she said.

DePellegrin, a nurse visiting with her family from Toronto, told the Times the woman had tire marks on her back and a head wound and that she complained that she could not feel her leg. The nurse said she stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived and took the her to a hospital for treatment.