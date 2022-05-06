20220507_NAT_PERSON

Buckingham Palace on Friday answered one of the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.

The balcony appearance is a centerpiece moment of many royal celebrations, with the royal family smiling and waving to fans at home and millions watching on television around the world.

But the build-up to the ceremonies marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne have been dogged by questions about whether Andrew, Harry and Meghan would be in such a public spotlight amid a sex scandal and family tensions.

The queen has now settled the matter, decreeing that only working members of the royal family will join her on the balcony to watch a Royal Air Force fly-past after the traditional military review known as Trooping the Color.

***

Guitarist and singer Tommy Castro won in three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tenn.

The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held the annual ceremony honoring the year’s best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night.

Castro had led the way with five nominations. He won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with top honors for album of the year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Selwyn Birchwood won song of the year for “I’d Climb Mountains,” Vanessa Collier won in the contemporary blues female artist category, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram won the award for contemporary blues male artist.

Other winners include Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’, Sue Foley and Annika Chambers.