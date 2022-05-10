20220511_NAT_PERSON

Actor James Cromwell glued his hand to the counter at a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks as part of a protest over the chain charging extra for vegan milk.

Sporting a “Free the Animals” T-shirt, Cromwell joined members of PETA inside the Broadway Starbucks near West 40th Street.

Plant-based milk shouldn’t cost coffee drinkers extra, the protesters insist.

“There’s no reason for it,” Cromwell said. “Except greed.”

The 82-year-old actor and climate change activist, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Babe” in 1995 and currently stars in HBO’s “Succession,” sat on the counter, right hand superglued to the counter as he held court.

Starbucks charges up to 70 cents extra for coffee served with any plant-based milk.

***

Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up — hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red — on a rich blue background. It’s also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting “Untitled” of a skull-like face sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.

When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.

“It’s an amazing price,” said Alex Rotter , chairman of Christie’s 20th and 21st century art department.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.