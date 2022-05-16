20220517_NAT_PERSON

Jason Momoa, having drawn ire for taking photographs in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel – where pictures are forbidden – apologized on Sunday via Instagram, saying he had not intended any offense.

He posted a few photos on Instagram of himself gazing at the masterpiece paintings adorning the ceiling and walls of the sacred space, where photos are prohibited because of the potential danger that the light from camera flashes poses to the centuries-old artwork. He is in Rome filming “Fast X,” the 10th “Fast & Furious” movie.

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So if I did, I apologize.”

***

NBC is bringing in Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to celebrate the holidays.

Cyrus will host the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast this year, an encore from last year when she rang in 2022 with Pete Davidson, NBC announced Monday during a presentation to advertisers.

There’s no word on whether the “Saturday Night Live” star will help out again in December.

Newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer Parton will star in the holiday movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special.”

Parton recently appeared in the final season of “Grace and Frankie,” reuniting with her “9 to 5″ co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. She also played Aunt Dolly in several episodes of “Hannah Montana,” which starred Cyrus as a teenage girl living a double life as a pop star.

NBC also announced Monday that Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani will join John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches for the upcoming 22nd season of “The Voice.”