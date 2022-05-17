20220518_NAT_PERSON

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are still optimistic about what’s to come after the pop star announced last week that she suffered a “devastating” miscarriage.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the couple said at the time.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

The “Gimme More” singer, who is mom to two teenage sons from her marriage to Kevin Federline, in mid-April announced that she and Asghari were “having a baby.”

Last November, a judge finally terminated Spears’ oppressive, nearly 13-year conservatorship, just two months after she and Asghari announced their engagement.

***

Neil Patrick Harris regrets turning the death of singer Amy Winehouse into a gory gag at a 2011 Halloween party. More than a decade later, the actor is now facing a firestorm that reignited last week when the image returned to haunt him.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” the five-time Emmy winner said Monday in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

The “How I Met Your Mother” star and his husband, David Burtka, were skewered online then and now for dishing up a Winehouse-fashioned platter titled “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse” at the party, describing the grotesque buffet offering as “beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

“I cannot believe how many very online people over the age of 25 are just now finding out about Neil Patrick Harris’s disgusting Amy Winehouse cake …” tweeted writer Ashley Reese, stoking online fervor while misidentifying the Halloween platter as a dessert.