20220521_NAT_BRIEFS

Musk denies sexual harassment, payoff

A former SpaceX employee said Elon Musk exposed himself to her and propositioned her for sex.

SpaceX paid the woman a $250,000 settlement, which included a non-disclosure agreement, in 2018, Business Insider reported Thursday. The woman was working as a flight attendant for SpaceX at the time in 2016.

The woman’s friend, who is not bound by the NDA, spoke to the outlet about the claims.

Musk, 50, denied the accusations.

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he told the outlet, saying there was “a lot more to this story.”

Wednesday, Musk tweeted, “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months.”

6 teens charged in Mo. man’s shooting death

A Kansas prosecutor says he wants to try four 14-year-olds as adults in the fatal shooting of a Missouri man.

They are among six teenagers charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Mo.

The two other suspects are 13 and cannot be tried as adults under state law.

The district attorney filed motions this week to charge the four 14-year-olds — three males and one female — as adults.

Prosecutors have not released more details about the shooting but court records list aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm as felonies that contributed to the murder charge.

Farmer saves gas with horse-drawn carriage

Farm owner Stephanie Kirchner’s journey to work is longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power.

Kirchner switched to traveling the roughly 3 1/2 miles from her home in western Germany by horse-drawn carriage. That turns a one-way trip from 10-15 minutes to as much as an hour.

She acknowledged that her answer to rising fuel prices isn’t for everyone.

“I can’t put a horse in a parking garage,” she said. “I think a lot more horse riders would do it if opportunities were created for the horses.”

Lindell sanctioned for ‘frivolous’ election suit

MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell was ordered to pay legal fees and costs incurred by a voting technology firm he accused in a “frivolous” lawsuit of rigging the 2020 election.

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on Lindell and his former lawyers as part of a decision throwing out the CEO’s defamation lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems Inc. and Smartmatic Corp., which were falsely placed at the center of a vast conspiracy theory after the election.

“The Court agrees with Smartmatic that Lindell has asserted at least some groundless claims,” Nichols said in his ruling. More than one claim “falls on the frivolous side of the line.”

Lindell said in a phone call that he’ll decide later whether to appeal because he is busy challenging the continued use of Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines across the U.S.

“Whatever the judge thinks, that’s his opinion,” Lindell said. “I’ve got lawyers doing more important things like removing these machines ... ”