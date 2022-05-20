20220521_NAT_PERSON

Though he went home empty-handed at this year’s Grammy Awards, Lil Nas X will be bestowed a prestigious honor next month by an elite group of music-makers.

The 23-year-old hit-maker – already a two-time Grammy winner – will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala, scheduled for June 16 in New York City.

“Gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs” are presented the award, which was created in 2004 to celebrate the legacy of SHOF Chairman Hal David, the late pop music lyricist known for timeless, chart-topping collaborations with Burt Bacharach.

While past recipients include Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, John Mayer and Rob Thomas, only one other rapper has won the award: Drake in 2011.

Inductees for this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame are Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Rick Nowels, William “Mickey” Stevenson and The Neptunes.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the ceremony is held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

***

British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the baby’s arrival.

The Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site.

“We are both so in love with her,” Sheeran, 31, said in the Thursday night post, without giving the child’s name or saying when she was born.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.