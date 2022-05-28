20220529_NAT_BRIEFS

Suspected serial killer charged in 7th death

A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death.

The most recent charges against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed, who lived in the St. Louis area, stem from the November 2021 shooting death of Stephon D. Johnson, of Kansas City, Mo.

Witnesses told police that a man who had been a guest of Johnson’s was the “serial killer” from St. Louis whom they had seen on the news. They identified him by a tattoo shaped like a crescent moon on his forehead.

Reed remains in custody in St. Louis, and the prosecutor’s office is asking that he be held on the new charges with no bond.

Children among 31 killed in stampede

A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police told The Associated Press, a shocking development at a program that aimed to offer hope to the needy. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and many children.

The stampede at the event organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state involved people who came to the church’s annual “Shop for Free” charity program, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokeswoman.

Such events are common in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

Nigeria has seen similar stampedes in the past.

Twenty-four people died at an overcrowded church gathering in the southeastern state of Anambra in 2013, while at least 16 people were killed in 2014 when a crowd got out of control during a screening for government jobs in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Sen. Cruz confronted following NRA speech

Fresh off speaking at the National Rifle Association convention held three days after 21 people were gunned down in a Texas grade school, Sen. Ted Cruz was confronted by a frustrated citizen in a Houston-area restaurant Friday.

The spirited activist asked Cruz about background checks and other potentially lifesaving measures, but gave him little opportunity to respond. Security then got involved.

“Nineteen children died!” Cruz’s antagonist stated as he was pulled away. “That’s on your hands!”

In his speech Friday, Cruz blasted the slaughter at Robb Elementary School as “evil” while arguing against gun control.

15 dead, 3 missing after rains in China

At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.

Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China’s east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 750 miles away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report.

Three children were swept away by floodwaters Friday in Xincheng country in the Guangxi region, authorities said. Two died and one survived.

In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.