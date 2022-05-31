20220601_MET_A1INDEX

A News
Virginia has its first possible case of monkeypox in the state.
"This whole thing has just been incredibly disruptive to state employees who are parents," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
A proposed budget deal General Assembly negotiators reached this week would cut taxes by $4 billion over three years, increase state employee …
The 200-acre site, purchased for $100 million, would include retail, a large amphitheater and the team's headquarters and practice fields.
Virginia legislative leaders on Sunday evening revealed budget language that would create a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possessi…
The Washington Commanders have drawn up plans for a second potential stadium site, this one in Virginia’s Loudoun County, according to renderi…
The Richmond man and his accomplice falsely certified that the loan proceeds would be used solely for business-related purposes, authorities say.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday vetoed seven additional bills, including identical measures from two Richmond lawmakers meant to aid indigent pe…
Two women are missing after a group of 12 people went over a dam in the James River.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has filed a brief with the state Supreme Court backing a former West Point teacher who was fired in 201…
