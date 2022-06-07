20220608_NAT_BRIEFS

5 killed, 5 hurt in Ark. when truck strikes van

Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing U.S. 65 in rural Chicot County and collided with a truck that was hauling cooking oil, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday.

The five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73, state police said. The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van, state police said.

The crash occurred south of Dermott, which is about 100 miles southeast of Little Rock in the Mississippi River Delta region.

3 Fla. officers charged in stun gun death

Three Florida police officers were charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was subdued with a stun gun last fall, a state attorney announced Tuesday.

A grand jury in Okaloosa County indicted Crestview police officers Brandon Hardaway, William Johns and Evan Reynolds in the death of Calvin Wilks Jr., who died in October, the day after an encounter with police, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said in a news release.

Let us understand that our law enforcement officers face a difficult job every day; however, the sanctity of a life must never be unjustifiably compromised,” Madden said.

Texas pauses inmate transfers after escape

Texas’ prison system has temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a bus last month and later killed a man and his four grandsons.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said if it must transport an inmate for an emergency medical appointment or for release, it will have more security.

Lopez, who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels, fled a prison bus on May 12 after breaking free from his restraints and from a caged area of the vehicle. Lopez stabbed and injured the bus driver before escaping into a wooded area near Centerville, which is between Dallas and Houston.

Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, a Democrat who had called for a temporary halt in inmate transports, praised the prison agency’s change in policy.

Cockroaches released during court hearing

A courthouse in upstate New York was closed for fumigation Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment, according to court officials.

The clash occurred during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people who’d been arrested at the state Capitol. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released, according to the state court system.

The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.

Court officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on multiple charges related to the altercation. She has since been released.