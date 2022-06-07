20220608_NAT_PERSON

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month’s shooting rampage at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

In a highly personal 22-minute speech, McConaughey offered a full-throated exhortation for a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights. He used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to, offering vivid detail on the loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the second worst mass school shooting in U.S. history.

He said he and his wife drove to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with the families of some of the victims and others directly impacted by the rampage. McConaughey said every parent he spoke to expressed that “they want their children’s dreams to live on.”

“They want to make their loss of life matter,” he said.

***

For her next book club pick, Oprah Winfrey has chosen 19-year-old Leila Mottley’s “Nightcrawling,” a debut novel about a young Black woman from East Oakland, Calif., and her battles with poverty, racism and the police. A spokesperson for Winfrey said Mottley is the youngest author ever selected for Oprah’s Book Club, founded in 1996.

“It brings me great joy to introduce readers to new authors, and this young poet Leila Mottley wrote a soul-searching portrait of survival and hope,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday.

Mottley, born and raised in Oakland, served as the city’s youth poet laureate in 2018. Her book was published Tuesday and has been praised by James McBride and Tommy Orange among others. Kirkus Reviews called “Nightcrawling” a “lovely and poetic” evocation of an “underclass and the disposable women just trying to survive.”