20220612_NAT_BREIFS

Md. shooting suspect is named, charged

A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday.

The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was also released by the Washington County sheriff’s office .

Esquivel, who was hospitalized after a shootout with police, is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

Reached by telephone Friday, Nelson Michael, the father of Brandon Michael, 42, who was wounded in the machine shop shooting, said his son was still in the hospital, but he didn’t know more about his condition.

“He’s surviving,” he said. “I’m glad he’s alive, but it’s going to work on his nerves. I know that.”

Nelson Michael said he didn’t know why the gunman shot the victims.

Giuliani faces ethics charges over role

Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the then-president’s failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, must now answer to professional ethics charges, the latest career slap after law license suspensions in New York and the District of Columbia.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, the disciplinary branch of the District of Columbia Bar, filed the charges against the former federal prosecutor and New York mayor alleging that he promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania. The action was filed June 6 and became public Friday.

At issue are claims Giuliani made in supporting a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania. That suit, which sought to invalidate as many as 1.5 million mail-in ballots, was dismissed by courts.

The D.C. Bar temporarily suspended him last July, although the practical implication of that action is questionable, given that Giuliani’s law license in Washington has been inactive since 2002.

3 injured in shooting at N.C. mall, teen charged

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said.

Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, according to Police Chief Travis Brittain.

The teen was arrested on felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after police found him in a wooded area near the mall Friday.

Son of ex-Dodger Sax among 5 Marines killed

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert.

Capt. John J. Sax was among the aircrew of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that went down during training in a remote area in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego and about 50 miles from Yuma, Ariz.

The Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, flew in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but has been criticized by some as unsafe.