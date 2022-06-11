20220612_NAT_PERSON

Justin Bieber is battling a rare disease that causes facial paralysis, which has forced him to cancel multiple shows.

The “One Time” singer, 28, announced Friday he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when the shingles virus targets a facial nerve near an ear and shuts down movement in half of a person’s face.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” Bieber said in an eerie Instagram video in which he demonstrated the lack of movement across the right side of his face. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Bieber had canceled multiple shows in his home country of Canada in recent days, leaving fans disappointed.

Bieber said he was doing facial exercises to attempt to regain motion in the right side of his face. Ramsay Hunt syndrome lasts about three weeks on average.

******

Harvey Weinstein’s second sexual assault trial will begin Oct. 10.

Weinstein, 70, was extradited to Los Angeles last summer after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York one year earlier. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In California, Weinstein is charged with four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault connected to incidents involving five different women.

Additionally, multiple women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault but are not directly involved in the case will be allowed to testify against him in California, Rolling Stone reported. This was also allowed at his New York trial, as judges in both states ruled the related “bad acts” could help a jury understand Weinstein’s character.

Weinstein could face extradition to Britain after authorities across the pond said he would be charged with two counts of indecent assault, should he ever set foot in the U.K. again.