20220617_MET_A1INDEX

According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
A Henrico County drug kingpin whose network led investigators to four major U.S. cities and into Mexico, and resulted in the seizure of more t…
The state board has named Sharon Morrissey, the vice chancellor, as the interim leader.
Virginia State Police announced Thursday that a man from Chesterfield County was arrested in connection with selling forged vehicle safety ins…
"The fans come out for the hammer. They want to see us slam the hammer. I think it's total crap that we can't slam the hammer. But we're not going to let that affect us. We're going to slam an air hammer."
"I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government."
Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t vetoing anything in the budgets the General Assembly adopted this month, but he is seeking changes to the spending p…
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
Richmond police released the identity of the man who died June 2 after falling from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass onto Powhite Parkway.
ARLINGTON — Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t giving up on two potential political trophies in his first year as governor — a temporary suspension of …
